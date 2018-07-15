Punjab Power Company case: NAB Lahore summons Shehbaz today

LAHORE , July 15: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on July 16 in the Punjab Power Company case.

According to the details, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal had directed the NAB to inquire the corruption on the base of fair trial. Earlier, the NAB had sent a notice to him comprising 17 points that bear the details of accusations against him. NAB maintained that Shehbaz Sharif had no right to establish Saaf Pani Company without a permanent solution to the provision of clean water.-Agencies