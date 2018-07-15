Enemies and traitors should be exposed

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) members and Afghan diaspora in UK and Europe are over-projecting PTM issue. The redeeming feature is that Pashtun cadres developed differences with Afghan nationals for displaying Afghan national Flag during different PTM activities. Many British Pakistani Pashtuns openly expressed their reservations, anguish and discomfort, and some them have stopped attending events held by the PTM. This phenomenon was observed in recently held events in Birmingham and Geneva. Media has almost boycotted PTM events and their protest demonstrations; however there is need to expose Mehmood Khan Achakzai and others who support the Pashtun Tuhaffaz Movement (PTM), whose leaders spew venom against Pakistan military and intelligence agencies. There is a strong perception that PTM is another version of Pakhtunistan which was buried under the rubble of civil war in Afghanistan, and PTM is trying to create disunity in Pushtuns ranks.

Last month, a solidarity event was organized by the UK-based PTM and Afghan supporters. Ziauddin Yousafzai (father of Malala Yousafzai) also participated in the event and stated: “Pakistan and intelligence agencies knew that Fazallullah is a terrorist who continued to operate radio station for y ears and conspired to kill civilians and military personnel, yet media houses gave him projection. On the other hand, Manzoor Pashteen is demanding peace and basic rights not only for Pashtuns but also for other communities.” It appears that he wittingly or unwittingly become part of hostile intelligence agencies, as he should be aware of the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s military during operations against TTP and other terrorist organization. Recently, hundreds of activists of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) staged a protest rally outside the Mardan Press Club, demanding severe punishment for Rao Anwaar and the immediate release of the missing persons.

Last month, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) staged a protest rally against Pakistan in Geneva (Switzerland) in front of the United Nations’ building during the 38th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Baloch sub-nationalists and Pashtuns from Pakistan and Afghanistan carried flags, raised anti-Pakistan slogans, and accused Pakistan Army of carrying out atrocities on Pashtun people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of neighbouring Afghanistan. It strengthens Pakistan army’s narrative that external forces like Afghanistan and India are supporting PTM to hold protest rallies abroad to advance their agenda of stirring anti-Pakistan sentiments. How one can be a Pakistani if he chants slogan such as Pakistan murdabad? PTM dids not mind if Afghanistan’s flags were brought in the gatherings, but they did not allow Pakistani flags in Swat protest.

On 29th April 2018, Manzoor Pashteen’s supporters had traveled to Swat in at least 270 vehicles, mostly coasters that were counted at Dargai check post located near the Dargai fort. Local politicians claimed that they had told the administration to not let outsiders enter Swat (enjoying peace and tourism) in such large numbers from outside, but the administration turned a deaf ear to their protests. Manzoor Pashteen and others including Mohsin Dawar spoke about extrajudicial killings, missing persons and mistreatment of Pashtoons in Pakistan. Strong words were uttered against army, which itself has a huge component of Pashtoons. Rally was mostly a function of the support it had from Mehmood Khan Achakzai’s Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) whose local leader, Khurshid Kakajee, Senator Usman Kakar and KP President, Mukhtar Yousafzai had addressed the gathering.

PTM is being supported and funded by Afghan intelligence agency NDS and Indian RAW, otherwise this nascent organization does not have enough funds to organize demonstrations and rallies in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. In his write-ups, Harsha Kakar, Major General (retd) from Indian army has been highlighting the protest demonstrations by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM). In Washington, there was a protest demonstration in April 2018, which showed that alien agencies are supportive of the PTM narrative. Manzoor Pashteen’s name had popped-up during demonstration against extra-Judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, but later he started opposing Pakistan’s military check posts and harassment of the ordinary Pashtuns during operations. The fact of the matter is that Army destroyed the infrastructure and network of the terrorists and made it possible for IDPs to go back to their abodes. The question is where was Manzoor Pashteen when terrorists were on killing spree in the area?