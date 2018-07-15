Imran calls for quick NAP implementation to counter terrorism

Says Pakistan’s internal, external enemies are behind the Mastung attack

Vows to provide empowered local bodies system in Punjab

Shehbaz Sharif rigged 2013 election, claims Khan

MASTUNG, July 15: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Sunday has called for a quickening of the pace of implementation of the National Action Plan to counter militancy.

Addressing a press conference after meeting representatives of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Imran condemned the growing acts of terrorism in the country.

“The biggest damage done to Pakistan has been because we never adhered to the National Action Plan that all parties agreed to. We must implement NAP across the country on priority basis,” he said.

The PTI chief stressed the need for developing cooperation among authorities concerned to address security challenges. “Army, police, security agencies, civilian government all need to bring our security

institutions on one page,” he said. Imran expressed his concern that the recent wave of terrorism was an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear ahead of the July 25 polls. He, however, spoke against suspending election activities. Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s internal and external enemies are behind the Mastung attack,”. He alleged that former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was involved in rigging the 2013 general elections. He vowed to provide an empowered local bodies system which he said will solve the problems of the area. “This terrorism is to derail our stability, to create fear because enemies of Pakistan don’t want to see free and fair election. “If we suspend election activities; it will mean a win for terrorism. So we have to fight back and continue forward. This upcoming election is a decisive one for Pakistan,” he added.-Agencies