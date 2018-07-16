Toothless investigation agencies

It is a pity that the premier crime investigation agencies in this countries are toothless and they also investigate half-heartedly important and sensitive criminal cases in which political leaders or highly placed bureaucrats are involved with the result that those people who are powerful and the mighty don’t get their just deserts. The other day a leading jurist of the country said in a TV talk that the Korean president had been dismissed by the Korean parliament after he confessed before it that he had given kickbacks to a former PM of Pakistan in order to get contract of Motorway for his country. Why was that statement not included by the Prosecution in corruption cases against him is not understandable?

Without reward and punishment no society can flourish. We have seldom seen in this country confiscation and then open auction of the property which a convicted accused might have bought with ill-gotten money. Though NAB has ordered for the confiscation and open auction of the London property of the former PM of this country in its recent verdict one is not sure whether the amount realised out of the open auction of the said property could be transferred to Pakistan as reportedly such property is dealt with in England under an heading specifically meant for the purpose which is named ‘unexplained property ‘and the amount realised after its auction is deposited under it which goes to the accounts of the British queen.

POSTSCRIPT : The month-long football extravaganza concluded in Russia the other day in which as many as 32 leading world football teams flexed their muscles. Those football observers who had predicted victory for one of the following countries like Germany, Brazil, Spain and Argentina were proved wrong. The football fans throughout the world would now be waiting till 2022 when 22nd World Cup would take place in Qatar.