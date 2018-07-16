Enhanced Pak-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region: COAS

RAWALPINDI, July 16: Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff Iranian Armed Forces along with a high level delegation visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to ISPR, during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and Pak-Iran border management were discussed.

COAS emphasized the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces. COAS said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

Visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries and also condemned recent terrorists attacks in Pakistan.-Sabah