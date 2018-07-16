Home / News / ANP’s Daud Achakzai injured in gun attack at his residence in Quetta

QUETTA, July 16: Awami National Party’s (ANP) senator and central vice president Daud Achakzai sustained injuries when armed men opened fire at his residence in Quetta.
As per details, the incident took place in Qila Abdullah’s Jangal Pir Ali Zai’s area where armed men riding in two cars fired gun shots at Achakzai’s residence.
The senator was quickly shifted to hospital while the attackers fled immediately after the incident. Doctors say that Achakzai has received a bullet on his arm but is out of danger.
Earlier on Wednesday, at least 20 people including ANP leader Haroon Bilour were martyred following a suicide attack in the corner meeting of the party.
A suicide bomber detonated his explosives soon after Haroon Bilour arrived in the area to address a corner meeting of his party. He was ANP candidate for the upcoming general elections from provincial assembly constituency PK-78.
Besides the martyrs, 30 others were also wounded in the attack in Yaka Toot area of Peshawar. Bilour has left behind a widow and two sons to mourn his death.
Barrister Haroon Bilour was son on Bashir Ahmed Bilour, who was also martyred in suicide attack in Qissa Khawani Bazaar in December 2012, and nephew of another ANP stalwart Ghulam Ahmed Bilour. -DNA

