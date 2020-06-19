Is world conscience completely dead?

On Thursday, India was elected by United Nations (UN) member-countries overwhelmingly rather unanimously for a non-permanent seat to the 15-member UN Security Council (UNSC) for a two year-term. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)’s Secretary (West) VikasSwarup told reporters that India would seek streamlining of the process of sanctions against terrorists and terror entities, adding that the process of imposing sanctions needs to be de-politicised. India has been criticised by international rights organisations for disproportionate use of force in Kashmir against stone-pelting unarmed civilians, including the use of deadly pellet guns which have caused permanent blindness to thousands of youth. This is in addition to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and privacy violation in the form of illegal and unannounced raids at home.

At the moment, there is a strict curfew all across Kashmir; internet and phones are disconnected, elected representatives are either in police detention or under house arrest; public assembly is banned; and the region is off limits for the media. The raw footage that was recently aired by some international media outlets revealed massive protests and violent police action, including firing and teargas shelling. Secretary General United Nations has more than voice raised his voice against barbaric acts of India’s law enforcing agencies in Indian Occupied Kashmir. But the member countries seem to have rewarded the country which is violator of the human rights; where minorities have been relegated to 2nd class citizens, and many of them have been deprived of citizenship under the new citizenship law. What has happened to the world conscience?

It is unfortunate that despite of alarming rise of Hindutva driven fascism, unsafe lives of minorities especially Muslims, Islamophobia, illegitimate occupation of Kashmir showing utter disregard to the UNSC resolutions, brutal suppression of people of Kashmir, and last but not the least India being a threat to regional peace and stability, has been inducted as non-permanent member in Security Council for two years. Apart from KulbushanJadev which proves that India is involved in state terrorism, confessions of Indian retired major exposing Indian involvement in exporting state terrorism to Balochistan and other areas of Pakistan and creating unrest through their stooges provide ample proof of India’s sinister designs. There is a slow and systematic ongoing genocide in Kashmir and the world is acting deaf and blind to this tragedy.

It is outrageous that the EU, UN, OIC and the self-proclaimed international policeman – the US – have either not issued any statement of condemnation against this total disregard of international conventions and modern day imperialism, or it was a mere eyewash. It is a shame that trade and greed have desensitised foreign governments to such an extent that loss of human life and destruction of entire generations holds no value and meaning to them. This inaction of world powers and muted response from international rights bodies is dangerous because it not only sets a nasty precedent for other governments to crush entire populations and get away with awards and medals (awards to Modi), it makes the UN and other similar bodies like OIC irrelevant in the eyes of the oppressed.

Before it is too late, the UN, EU and OIC should pressurize India to immediately stop ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris because the Kashmir conflict has the potential to spiral out of control and turn into a full-fledged Pakistan-India war. It is hoped that sense will prevail and the international community will swiftly intervene to end the Kashmiris’ suffering.