Home / News / Pakistan signs $1.5 billion financing pacts with WB, ADB and AIIB

Pakistan signs $1.5 billion financing pacts with WB, ADB and AIIB

Web Desk 13 hours ago News Comments Off on Pakistan signs $1.5 billion financing pacts with WB, ADB and AIIB 41 Views

Pakistan signs $1.5 billion loan agreement with IFIs to strengthen ...

ISLAMABAD, June 19: Pakistan on Friday signed financing agreements, worth US$ 1,500 million, with three international financial institutions (IFIs) including World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB).
Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony of the financing agreements. Noor Ahmed, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed the three loan agreements on behalf of the government of Pakistan while Patchamuthu Illangovan, Country Director WB, Xiaohong Yang, Country Director ADB, and Konstantin Limitovsriy, Vice President AIIB, signed agreements on behalf of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank respectively. The disbursement of US$1,500 million will be disbursed to Pakistan in next few days. This is concessional financing in the form of budgetary support that is being provided by the three IFIs that will help mitigate socioeconomic impact of Covid-19 pandemic, strengthen health, education, and social safety nets systems. – TLTP

About Web Desk

Check Also

SC quashes Presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD, June 19: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday rejected the Presidential reference against Justice …

Powered by Opensky Web Solutions
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved