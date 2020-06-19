Pakistan signs $1.5 billion financing pacts with WB, ADB and AIIB

ISLAMABAD, June 19: Pakistan on Friday signed financing agreements, worth US$ 1,500 million, with three international financial institutions (IFIs) including World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB).

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony of the financing agreements. Noor Ahmed, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed the three loan agreements on behalf of the government of Pakistan while Patchamuthu Illangovan, Country Director WB, Xiaohong Yang, Country Director ADB, and Konstantin Limitovsriy, Vice President AIIB, signed agreements on behalf of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank respectively. The disbursement of US$1,500 million will be disbursed to Pakistan in next few days. This is concessional financing in the form of budgetary support that is being provided by the three IFIs that will help mitigate socioeconomic impact of Covid-19 pandemic, strengthen health, education, and social safety nets systems. – TLTP