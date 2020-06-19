Four martyred, many injured in three separate bomb blasts

GHOTKI, KARACHI, LARKANA, June 19: Two Rangers officials were martyred and one injured in three separate attacks in Ghotki, Karachi and Larkana each, on Friday.

In a blast that took place near a meat shop in Ghotki, two Rangers officials and a civilian lost their lives. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Lunjar, the blast took place near a Rangers van that was parked in a market. At least three people were injured in the blast.

The area was cordoned off by police and Rangers, the SSP said, adding that investigations were under way.

The martyred officials were identified as Zahoor Ahmed and Fayyaz Ahmed while the civilian was identified as Ghulam Mustafa. According to the police, Zahoor and Fayyaz regularly bought meat from the shop. It is not yet clear if the attack was targeted.

Separately, a man lost his life while a Rangers personnel Munawar was injured in a hand grenade attack, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Memon Nabi said. The attack took place near a centre of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, police said. – TLTP