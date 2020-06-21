‘I can bat at any number’ Haider Ali

Emerging batsman Haider Ali, who earned his maiden call-up in Pakistan team for the tour of England has stated that he can bat at any number and is happy to play the part for Pakistan cricket in every given chance.

The Attock-born, however, insisted that his prefer batting position is at the top-order, which is currently occupied by Fakhar Zaman alongside limited-overs captain, Babar Azam.

“It’s up to team management, where I bat. My job is to give my best where I am slotted to bat. At the club level, I can bat up or down the order. I would like to bat higher but I am flexible to do a job for my side at any position,” The 19-year-old said while talking to reporters.

“I’m very excited about the tour my personal preparation is complete. Whenever I get the chance, I’ll give my best and hopefully make a contribution to the team,” he added.The 19-year-old is aiming to represent Pakistan in all three formats. “My prior aim is to represent Pakistan, play all three formats, and my preparation for that is good. In the domestic first-class tournament, I batted well and before that, I played the U19 World Cup, then played the PSL. So, I have had practice in all formats,” he maintained.

Haider wants to learn as much as he can from the likes of Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq. “I always wanted to play under the coaching of Younis and I am glad to receive that opportunity. I want to learn as much as I can. I want to learn how to play and approach all three formats. I am looking forward to how much I can grow on this three-month long tour,” he added.

It must be noted here that the Pakistan team is scheduled to travel to England in the last week of June. The green shirt will play three Tests and as many T20Is against the home team.