India may activate sleeper cells in Pakistan to cover up Ladakh embarrassment: Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, June 21: FM Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that India might activate its sleeper cells in some parts of Pakistan to cover up the questioning by its people over the country’s embarrassment in Ladakh standoff with China.
In a statement, he said such subversive incidents had already taken place in Karachi and even India could also pace up its violations on the Line of Control.
He said the BJP government was under immense pressure and Pakistan would have to minutely deliberate over the current situation.
The foreign minister said be it was Waziristan or LoC, India neither wanted peace in Pakistan, nor even in Afghanistan. India was acting irresponsibly and playing a subversive role in Afghanistan, he added.
Foreign Minister Qureshi said he would contact the foreign ministers of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries to discuss the latest situation.-APP

