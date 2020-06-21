Home / News / Captain Sabih among two martyred in Waziristan; terrorist killed

Captain Sabih among two martyred in Waziristan; terrorist killed

Web Desk 21 hours ago News Comments Off on Captain Sabih among two martyred in Waziristan; terrorist killed 42 Views

RAWALPINDI, June 21: Two soldiers were martyred and one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire between a patrolling party of the security forces near the border of North and South Waziristan districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.
A statement from the ISPR said that the attack took place 5 km southeast of Ghariom near North Waziristan District and South Waziristan District boundary.
“Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced shahadat (martyrdom); while two other soldiers sustained injuries during the incident,” read the official statement issued by the military’s media wing. The ISPR added that during sanitisation, a terrorist compound was also cleared. -TLTP

