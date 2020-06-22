OIC demands India to end IOK siege immediately: Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, June 22: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that OIC Contact Group has demanded India to immediately end siege of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Briefing media persons on emergency virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Monday, the foreign minister said that India is committing worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that OIC Contact Group has demanded India to immediately end siege of IOK. It impressed upon India to repeal all the black laws in the area. The group agreed to form an observation mission to know the situation in occupied area. The Group expressed concern on ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that situation in IOK is deteriorating fast where occupation authorities are trying to crush the indigenous freedom struggle of innocent Kashmiris. He said a large number of extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris have occurred and the media is being gagged.

He said hundreds of Kashmiris have lost their eyesight due to pallets fired by Indian occupation forces. The foreign minister said that India is venting out its frustration of defeat in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its traditional support to Pakistan on the Kashmir cause.

This transpired when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Al Saud on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, including COVID-19 pandemic, enhanced bilateral cooperation and situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were discussed during the telephone call.

Qureshi underscored that the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are deep-rooted and multifaceted and the strategic relationship between the two countries is growing in myriad dimensions.-PR