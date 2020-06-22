Army Chief lauds Pakistan Navy’s sacrifices for defending the maritime frontiers

Says Naval War College is a prestigious institution of Pakistan Navy

RAWALPINDI, June 22: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Navy War College Lahore.

According to statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on arrival at Navy War College, Commandant Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiq received the COAS.

Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ahsan was also present on the occasion.

During the visit, General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid flowers at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

He addressed the participants of 49th Naval Staff Course and faculty members of Pakistan Navy War College.

While appreciating, the COAS said that Naval War College is a prestigious institution of Pakistan Navy, where officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are trained for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments.

He applauded that Pakistan Navy with proud history of valour and sacrifices as formidable force has always come upto the expectations of the nation in defending the maritime frontiers of motherland.

Gen Bajwa also focused on geo-strategic environment, security challenges and opportunities for Pakistan.-TLTP