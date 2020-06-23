Imran Khan directs Cabinet members not to issue controversial statements

PM directs Special Assistants, Advisers to disclose assets

The performance of some Ministers and Advisers also came under discussion in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, June 23: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed members of the federal cabinet not to issue controversial statements.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar raised the issue of Fawad Chaudhry’s statement before the prime minister.

Sources said that PM Imran directed the cabinet members to exercise caution and maintain unity in the talks. The performance of some ministers and advisers also came under discussion in the cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister also directed special assistants and advisers in the provincial cabinet to disclose details of their assets after it was informed during the cabinet meeting that three of them are yet to reveal details despite clear directives from the premier, sources reported. The issue was raised by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda during the cabinet meeting headed by the prime minister..

Vadwa while raising the matter before the cabinet said that the members should disclose their assets and dual citizenship details.

“The cabinet members should clear their position to ensure transparency from the top level,” he said.

Faisal Vawda openly criticized the policies of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar and said that people were conspiring from within the cabinet.

“There is a game being played here and we cannot sit silent,” he said.

Vawda said that people think that they have become the prime minister.-DNA