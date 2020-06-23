Home / News / Army Chief expresses gratitude for China’s medical supplies and other assistance to fight COVID-19

Web Desk 13 hours ago

RAWALPINDI, June 23: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and other assistance especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.
He said this while meeting a 10-member People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Medical Team, led by Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu, Chief of ICU Department, PLA General Hospital, at the GHQ on Tuesday, military’s media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement.
During the interaction, matters related to coronavirus containment and Pakistan’s comprehensive response against Covid-19 were discussed, it said.
Speaking on the occasion, General Qamar said that while the international community is busy making efforts to find a cure against Covid-19, multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and also its economic impact. The Chinese delegation re-assured Beijing’s continued support for Islamabad at all fora.-TLTP

