When a Government pursues policies contrary to its own interests…..

In 1984, Barbara W. Tuchman, a renowned analyst of history and art of governance wrote:

“A phenomenon noticeable throughout history, regardless of place or period, is the pursuit by governments, of policies contrary to their own interests. Mankind, it seems, makes a poorer performance of government than of almost any other human activity.”

This observation raises many questions. And some of these questions are pertinent in the context of the manner our government has been handling the situation created by the CJ issue.

Why do holders of high office so often act contrary to the way reason points, and enlightened self-interest suggests? Why does intelligent mental process seem so often not to function? Why is wisdom, which may be defined as the exercise of judgment, acting on experience, common sense, and available information, is less operative and more frustrated than it should be?

The answer to all these questions may lie in man’s instinctive vulnerability to folly. And when the folly belongs to the category of self-imprisonment in the ‘we-have-no-alternative’ argument’s and in the most frequent and fatal of self-delusions -underestimation of the opponent — only a miracle or Divine intervention can halt disaster.

Wooden-headedness that leads to folly consists in assessing a situation in terms of preconceived fixed notions, while ignoring or rejecting any contrary signs. It is acting according to wish while not allowing oneself to be deflected by the facts.

When a government’s belief in the essential excellence of any of its policies remains unshaken by even a glaring proof of its failure, one can make preparations to write an epitaph in its memory.