Performance of 85 commercial govt agencies working under 19 Federal Ministries is unsatisfactory, Finance Advisor informed

ISLAMABAD, June 24: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been informed in a briefing that 85 commercial government agencies are functioning under 19 federal ministries, the performance of all government agencies is unsatisfactory.

According to details, a special cabinet committee on government agencies met under the chairmanship of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, advisor to PM Imran Khan on finance.

During the meeting, issues related to governance reforms in government institutions were reviewed and issues of reorganization of the Board of Directors of Sarmai Pakistan Limited were discussed.

During the meeting, a sub-committee headed by Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar was set up to prepare recommendations on austerity.

Rs 143 billion was provided to various government institutions, during this period 204 billion cash development loans and Rs 27 billion equity were given.-Agencies