Operation Zarb-e-Azb: A Journey of Success

Afia Ambreen

Six year ago Pakistan Armed Forces successfully launched operation Zarb-e-Azb to protect ideological and territorial boundaries of Pakistan with the full support of political Government. The Pakistan army launched a full scale military offence Zarb-e-Azb on 15th June 2014 with the staunch determination to wipe out hotbeds of militants in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) that is a strategically important agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) bordering Afghanistan. The operation is named as Zarb-e-Azab. ‘Azb’ refers to one of the seven swords of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that was he carried along in the Ghazwaz of Uhad and Badr to strike hard infidels. Zarb-e-Azb means “swift and conclusive strike” not over yet.

Suicide bombings, target killing, fatalities by violence, and terrorist attacks had plagued the peace of Pakistan since a decade. In Pakistan, the presence of militant groups in NWA was seen as major cause of worst terrorist attacks in last few years. Militant wings had stronghold in NWA and terrorist wings were active in using Pakistan’s own soil for their nefarious designs. On 8 June 2014, militants group attacked Jinnah International Airport in Karachi which led to prompt inception of the Operation Zarb-e-Azb. The defenders of Pakistan initiated the operation with unflinching faith and undaunted commitment to eradicate the scourge of terrorism while fighting without any discrimination of “good” and “bad” Taliban.

Earlier, showing the progress of the Zarb-e-Azb, the then Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Raheel Sharif said, “Terrorists have been cleared from their strongholds in North Waziristan and Khyber Agency and fight now is moving into last few pockets close to Afghan border.” He laid emphasis on “continuation of the operations till elimination of the last expected and probable terrorists groups and sanctuaries.” When the Pakistan Government decided to launch this operation, the then DG, ISPR Directorate, Major-Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa had said, “Armed forces of Pakistan have launched the operation against foreign and local terrorists…who had been waging a war against the state of Pakistan by disrupting our national life in all its dimensions, stunting our economic growth and causing enormous loss of life and property…with the support of the entire nation, these enemies will be denied space across the country.”

He further stated that military operation would continue till achievement of ultimate objectives. On June 16, 2014, Gen. Raheel Sharif also pointed out, “Operation Zarb-e-Azb has been launched with the objectives of rooting out terrorists, eliminate their sanctuaries in NWA and rid the country of terrorism.” After the militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) massacred 132 school children at Army school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, while emphasizing national unity against terrorists, Gen. Raheel had repeatedly stated, “Our resolve has taken new height”, and added “We will continue to go after the inhuman beasts, their facilitators till their final elimination.”

Undoubtedly, Pakistan’s Armed Forces have successfully broken the backbone and organized capability of terrorists to launch well thought-out attacks against the government assets and on innocent people. They have met serious setbacks during the operation Zarb-e-Azb, and almost totally been eliminated from Pakistan. It appears, as if the militants of TTP have lost major grounds, and in severe frustration, they are trying to create some kind of so-called pressure on the government and the Armed Forces through some terror-activities which are due to external support of Indian RAW and some foreign secret agencies to these terrorists, as they want to destabilize Pakistan which is the lonely nuclear country in the Islamic World. However, Armed Forces have castigated these terrorist’s groups to put up strong resistance. International community knows very well that Pakistan’s Armed Forces have successfully defeated the foreign backed terrorists by the military operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad. Army and top intelligence agency ISI have broken the network of these terrorist groups by capturing several militants, while thwarting a number of terror attempts. Peace has been restored in various regions of Pakistan, including Karachi and Balochistan province.

To conclude, Pakistan army has rendered matchless sacrifices to eradicate terrorism from the country and conducted successful operations against terrorists and forced them to flee from the homeland. The highest achievement attained by the success of Radd-ul-Fasaad was the prevail of peace in the country opening doors for tourists and the whole world witnessed the successful commencement of Pakistan Super League cricket matches and international cricketers playing in Pakistan. After the milestones achieved and Pakistan became the first country to actually exhibit victorious stand in the war on terror, time called for other reforms to be put in place for the perpetuity of this victory.