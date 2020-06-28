Pakistan- A Safeland for Minorities

ALI SUKHANVER

Pakistan is emerging as the “hub of religious tourism.” Just to promote more interfaith harmony and to provide all best possible rights and facilities to the minorities, the government of Pakistan has recently started working on construction of a Hindu Temple in Islamabad in the H-9/2 area. For the purpose 4 canals of land have been allotted and an amount of Rs 100 million has been allocated. The groundbreaking ceremony was performed by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi. In his recent tweet, the Parliamentary Secretary thanked the government of Pakistan for this kind favour to the Hindu community. He said, “It will be first ever temple in ?Islamabad? since centuries. The government has provided 4 canals of land for construction of the temple. Long live Pakistan.” Pakistan is a very safe country for the minorities and the government always remains very alert regarding their rights but the forces hostile to Pakistan always keep on propagating that the minorities in Pakistan are always facing tough time and that the government of Pakistan always turns a blind eye to their basic rights’ violations but the facts always overcome false propaganda.

Reality is that it is not Pakistan but India where the minorities are living a life of pain, misery and agony. Pakistan’s positive image with reference to the interfaith harmony is never acceptable to the forces busy with doing baseless propaganda against Pakistan. So to distort this positive image such forces have to tell more and more lies. Recently some of the Indian newspapers and TV Channels simply tried their best to misguide the public by misreporting a so-called protest in Bahawalpur. It was reported that on direction of the government of Pakistan, the local administration of Bahawalpur took an action against the Hindu minorities living in Pakistan and the Hindu minority leaders staged a protest against the alleged human rights’ violation. This protest was led by two local residents Mansha Raam & Laskshman Raam. According to the details, they were protesting against demolishing of their houses by the city administration in front of the Deputy Commissioner Office Bahawalpur. In fact, it was anti-encroachment operation carried out by the local administration. According to the City administration, the protesters are professional state land encroachers and there have been many complaints that they are involved in money-grabbing also and most of the time their target are the people belonging to their own Hindu community. Many complaints were sent to the local administration about these professional and habitual land-encroachers. Spreading misinformation about the matter was nothing but a desperate effort of the Indian media to create an atmosphere of uneasiness among minorities living in Pakistan. If the news were about India; it could have been believed because it is a common practice there to do injustice to the minorities. Once proud of its secularism, India has become a land only for the upper-caste Hindus; others are not allowed even to breathe freely.

Every day, countless Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits have to pass through a grind just because they do not belong to the Hindu community. The Christian Post recently published a report which says that the early quarter of 2020 had been a very frightening period for the Christians in India. Attacks on Christians and their places of worship in India continued to escalate in both number and severity in the early months of 2020 with 27 violent incidents reported in March alone. The report referred to a document prepared by the United Christian Forum which pointed out 56 threats against Christians as well as 78 incidents of violence against the Christian community between January and March of 2020. The UCF said that all these attacks took place in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Goa. In most cases, the attacks were perpetrated by mobs objecting to Christians holding worship services.

There are countless examples of forced conversion of Christians to Hinduism. Hindu extremists are threatening the Christians that they would have to face serious consequences if they do not change their religion. This cruel behaviour with the minorities is purely an inhuman approach and it must have been discouraged. Though the same horrible situation is being faced by the Sikhs and the Muslims too but the worst of all are the Dalits. Most of the Dalits or the Untouchables belong to the low-caste tribes. Their fate is to face violence and forced ‘social distancing’ at the hands of the upper-caste Hindus. Even their shadows are not allowed to touch the people from more privileged castes but when the matter comes to the rape of a Dalit woman, the Upper-caste Hindu men try to ignore all that ‘untouchablity’. On 13th January, 2020 an article of Sumanti Sen was published in The Logical Indian which said, “Four Dalit women are raped every day in India. Every time a Dalit woman or a woman from any so-called lower-caste is subjected to sexual violence, it becomes clear that the prevailing structure of caste and the status of women in society are largely responsible for the violation of their human rights.” From the Dalits to the Muslims, BJP’s India has become a blazing hell for all minorities but on the other hand, Pakistan is building new places of worship for its non-Muslim minorities.