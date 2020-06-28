Imran Khan proud of his team for being first to impose smart lockdowns

ISLAMABAD, June 28: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that he is proud of his team for being the first to enforce smart lockdowns in the country, hoping that the country will see off the worst of this crisis with proper implementation of precautionary measures.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a Bloomberg article titled “Smart Lockdowns are the future in Europe”, stating that his team was amongst the first to enforce the measure.

“My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lock downs. I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the COVID-19 crisis. InshaAllah, from now onwards if we follow SOPs we will see off the worst of this crisis,” he tweeted.

Pakistan imposed a smart lockdown almost two weeks ago when COVID-19 cases in the country almost surged to the 150,000-mark. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a list of 20 cities identified as COVID-19 hotspots across the country where smart lockdowns were imposed. Parts of Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore have been sealed to stem the spread of the virus. Moreover, areas identified in Swat which have been sealed include Bahrain, Matta, Babuzai, Kabal, Barikot, Khariri, Gwalerai and Odigram. -TLTP