Home / News / Imran Khan proud of his team for being first to impose smart lockdowns

Imran Khan proud of his team for being first to impose smart lockdowns

Web Desk 9 hours ago News Comments Off on Imran Khan proud of his team for being first to impose smart lockdowns 32 Views

PM Imran consistently credits govt for an effective strategy of ...

ISLAMABAD, June 28: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that he is proud of his team for being the first to enforce smart lockdowns in the country, hoping that the country will see off the worst of this crisis with proper implementation of precautionary measures.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a Bloomberg article titled “Smart Lockdowns are the future in Europe”, stating that his team was amongst the first to enforce the measure.
“My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lock downs. I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the COVID-19 crisis. InshaAllah, from now onwards if we follow SOPs we will see off the worst of this crisis,” he tweeted.
Pakistan imposed a smart lockdown almost two weeks ago when COVID-19 cases in the country almost surged to the 150,000-mark. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a list of 20 cities identified as COVID-19 hotspots across the country where smart lockdowns were imposed. Parts of Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore have been sealed to stem the spread of the virus. Moreover, areas identified in Swat which have been sealed include Bahrain, Matta, Babuzai, Kabal, Barikot, Khariri, Gwalerai and Odigram. -TLTP

About Web Desk

Check Also

Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy drone along LoC

RAWALPINDI, June 28: The Pakistan Army on Sunday shot down another Indian spy drone that …

Powered by Opensky Web Solutions
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved