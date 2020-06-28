Home / News / Govt approaches SC against SHC stay order on sugar mills’ petition

Govt approaches SC against SHC stay order on sugar mills’ petition

Web Desk 9 hours ago News Comments Off on Govt approaches SC against SHC stay order on sugar mills’ petition 38 Views

Govt approaches SC against SHC stay order on sugar mills' petition ...

ISLAMABAD, June 28: The federal government has moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan challenging the Sindh High Court’s June 23 stay order that restrained it from taking action against sugar mills in the light of the sugar inquiry commission’s recommendations.
The attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) filed the appeal in the apex court, requesting it to set aside the restraining order the high court gave on a petition moved by sugar mills owners.
The federal government has stated in the appeal that the SHC had no jurisdiction to halt an investigation into a matter, adding the high court gave relief to the petitioners without affording it a fair hearing.
On June 23, the Sindh High Court had stopped the government from further action on the sugar inquiry commission report till next hearing. A petition was filed against the sugar inquiry commission report by Khairpur Sugar Mills and 20 others, which was taken up and further action on the report was temporarily halted.
The SHC sought an explanation from the sugar mills by June 30 while the petitioner has also been asked to explain why the matter was referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Shahzad Akbar.- DNA

About Web Desk

Check Also

Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy drone along LoC

RAWALPINDI, June 28: The Pakistan Army on Sunday shot down another Indian spy drone that …

Powered by Opensky Web Solutions
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved