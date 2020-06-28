Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy drone along LoC

RAWALPINDI, June 28: The Pakistan Army on Sunday shot down another Indian spy drone that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that the quadcopter had intruded 850 metres on the Pakistan’s territory along the de fecto border between the two nuclear armed states.

“The quadcopter had intruded 850 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. This is 9th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year,” it added.

This is the fourth Indian spy drone the Pakistan forces have intercepted since May this year.

Indian truce violations along the LoC have witnessed a surge since the abrogation of constitutional status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in August last year.

Earlier this month, DG ISPR Major General Iftikhar had warned that India was planning a false flag operation against Pakistan and the results of any misadventure would be “beyond anyone’s control” and would be responded with full force.

He had also said that the situation along LoC is worrisome and India had violated the ceasefire agreement many times during recent times.-DNA