NAB decides to take steps to arrest fugitives and notorious accused

ISLAMABAD, July 6: Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting and decided to take steps to arrest the fugitives and notorious accused.

Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Shahbaz Sharif, Aslam Khan Raisani, Sanaullah Zehri, Murad Ali Shah, Qaim Ali Shah with the overall performance of NAB in the video link meeting. The ongoing investigation against Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain and Ahsan Iqbal was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Muftah Ismail, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Amir Kayani, Noorul Haq Qadri, Babar Khan Ghauri, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Khurshid Shah, Rana Sanaullah, Engineer Amir Muqam, Captain Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Malm. Progress on the Jabba and Billion Tree tsunami cases was also considered.

The NAB statement said that the BRT project is pending in the Supreme Court. NAB will take the BRT project to its logical conclusion as per the decision of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman NAB said that NAB has strictly adhered to the policy of accountability for all. The first priority is to eradicate corruption from the country, return the money looted from the nation by corrupt elements and bring mega corruption cases to a logical conclusion.-DNA