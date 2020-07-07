Home / News / Totally agree with Imran Khan’s statement on CPEC: Li Jianzhao

– Says CPEC project would help Pakistan in advancing its economic and social developments

BEIJING: July 7: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Li Jianzhao fully agreed with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on the CPEC project, saying that the project would be very helpful in Pakistan’s development.
Answering questions from reporters during a media briefing in Beijing, Li Jianzhou said the CPEC project is the beginning of China’s Belt and R oad project.
He said that the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would help Pakistan in advancing its economic and social development. – Agencies

