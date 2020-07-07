Shocking revelations in three JIT reports

The three JIT reports have been released by the Sindh home department concerning Uzair Baloch, the Baldia factory fire incident and former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society Nisar Morai. The debate is raging over these reports and questions are being asked as to why names of top leadership of the PPP have not been mentioned. According to Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, Sindh government has not issued the real report; and PPP leader Nabeel Gabol has also said that the JIT report about Uzair Baloch is not complete. There is a perception that the report has been tempered, or it has been compromised, as names of Qader Patel and Zulfiqar Mirza, who was front man of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, have not been mentioned in the report. In fact, Uzair Baloch’s statement under section 164 is enough to get important leaders of the PPP in the dock.

The report about the Uzair Baloch chief of outlawed Peoples Amn Committee also said: “The accused has accepted his criminal acts before JIT and co-related all his actions with actual criminal happenings on the ground. He also martyred several police and Rangers personnel and attacked police stations. He confessed to killing 198 people on ethnic and political grounds and owing to gang war rivalry. Another revelation in the report was regarding his alleged espionage activities, as he had obtained Iranian identity card, passport, fake birth certificate of Iran in the late 1980s with the help of his aunt, who was a dual Pakistan-Iranian citizen. “The accused is found involved in espionage activities by providing secret information/sketches regarding Army installations and officials to foreign agents (Iranian intelligence officers), which is a violation of Official Secrets Act, 1923,” the JIT wrote in its findings.

As regards Baldia factory fire in 2012, a nine-member JIT came to the conclusion that it was not an accident but a planned sabotage/terror activity in which 259 workers were burnt alive. The arson was carried out over the non-payment of Rs.200 million extortion and refusal to agree to a partnership in factory profits, the report said. It held the then head of MQM’s Karachi Tanzeemi Committee, Hammad Siddiqi, and Rehman Bhola responsible for the tragedy. The JIT was also critical of the initial police investigation into the case and observed that police dealt with it in an unprofessional manner and in a way that benefited the offenders for motives and gains. It said fear and favour were the dominating factors in the initial investigation, and the investigation team suggested that a fresh first information report (FIR) be filed under terrorism charges against the eight accused, including Hammad Siddiqi.

Sindh Home government said that the third JIT report regarding chairman of Fishermen cooperative society Nisar Morai was uploaded on the website; but it was not available on the website for the reasons best known to the Sindh government. In January, national English daily had claimed having a copy of the JIT report, in which Nisar Morai disclosed that former home minister Dr. Zulfikar Mirza had provided financial support, arms and ammunition to the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi to strengthen them to resist the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. In fact, the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2011 had stated in its verdict that political parties had militant wings active in Karachi, and they should repudiate criminal elements from their parties. After drawing flak from the public for the bloodletting and turmoil in Karachi, the PPP-led coalition government had agreed to take action against criminals and miscreants.

It has now been established that MQM supremo Altaf Hussain was in liaison with India to destroy the crucial city’s peace and tranquility, to weaken and destabilize Pakistan.