Foreign Office dismisses rumours about Foreign Minister’s health

-Says Pakistan invites India to file review petition for Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD, July 9: The Foreign Office on Thursday strongly condemned attempts to hack Wikipedia page of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and spread rumours about Continued on page 7
Continued from front page his health.
Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a Twitter statement said: “We strongly condemn attempts by mischievous elements to hack Wikipedia page of FM @SMQureshiPTI& spread rumours on social media about his health & well-being. “By grace of Almighty Allah, FM is recovering fast. Everyone’s prayers, from & abroad, are deeply appreciated.”-DNA

