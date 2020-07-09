Imran Khan directs Governor Sindh to resolve Karachi’s electricity woes

ISLAMABAD, July 9: Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking notice of widespread load shedding in Karachi, has directed Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and other officials to swiftly resolve issues of K-Electric.

According to details, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister Asad Umar and ShehzadQasim had a special meeting with the Prime Minister in which the situation of coronavirus in the province and other issues of public interest including K-Electric were discussed.

Sources said that on this occasion, the Prime Minister directed the three officials to meet the K-Electric administration and resolve the issue of load shedding as soon as possible.-DNA