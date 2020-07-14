Imran Khan directs provinces to constitute finance commissions

– Shibli says Cabinet decides to streamline process to appoint institutions’ heads: Hajj Fund on Malaysian pattern to be set up: Decisions on K-Electric, gas prices to be taken in next meeting

ISLAMABAD, July 14: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all provinces to constitute Provincial Finance Commissions to bring the less-developed areas at par with developed areas.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz while briefing media persons after the federal cabinet meeting was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair here on Tuesday.

Fraz said that Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer will supervise the matters pertaining to Provincial Finance Commissions in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The functional PFCs will help the government bring prosperity in backward areas of the provinces, he added.

The minister said that Prime Minister has expressed the government’s determination to ensure transparency in the Senate elections. He said that votes are traded in the Senate polls. He added that two provinces have mostly raised voice against Senate polls.

Regarding the appointment of the heads of the national institutions, the information minister said that the past governments had failed to devise a proper mechanism for making deputations in the government institutions. It is not an easy task to bring improvements in a system, he said, adding the government is working on developing a system to streamline the appointments of heads in government institutions.

The information minister said the government is working on establishing Hajj Fund on the pattern of Malaysia model.

Commenting on Sugar inquiry report, he said its main purpose is to ensure provision of sugar to the consumers at low price instead of defaming someone.

He said the federal cabinet will take decisions for K-Electric and gas prices in its next session.

He said that the cabinet reviewed all decisions taken in the previous meetings and discussed various suggestions related to implementation of the delayed decisions.

Shibli Faraz said the people are being provided solar stoves in Gilgit-Baltistan to prevent deforestation in the region.

He said the meeting was apprised that a total of 11,376 Pakistanis are imprisoned in various countries. The Prime Minister directed all Pakistan embassies to provide legal support to these prisoners and contact the concerned governments to ensure their release.

Shibli Faraz said the federal cabinet has so far taken 1,759 decisions during its 93 sessions. The relevant authorities started implementation on 1,579 decisions, 28 decisions are delayed and 46 are due to be implemented.” TLTP