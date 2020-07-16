Home / News / Complacency in following safety protocols would increase the risk of disease spread on Eid-ul-Azha: Asad Umar

Complacency in following safety protocols would increase the risk of disease spread on Eid-ul-Azha: Asad Umar

Web Desk 1 day ago News Comments Off on Complacency in following safety protocols would increase the risk of disease spread on Eid-ul-Azha: Asad Umar 42 Views

ISLAMABAD, July 16: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday said wearing masks and compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the public were only measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar took stock of SOPs through digital analysis and cattle markets’ management and emphasIzed the need to ensure compliance of safety guidelines.
Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said public health and safety was the government’s top priority and any sort of complacency in following safety protocols would increase the risk of disease spread on Eid-ul-Azha.
He directed the provincial governments to ensure strict compliance of SOPs and health guidelines in cattle markets. Asad said, “The average tests conducted from June 1 to 15 was 23,403 whereas the average tests carried out from July 1 to 15 was 22,969.
However, the average COVID-19 cases detected from June 1-15 are 5,056 and from July 1-15 is 3097.” This decline, he said in the number of positive cases was mainly due to the administrative measures taken to implement smart lockdown and implementation of safety guidelines.
The decrease in pandemic spread was not due to reduction of tests per say rather public behaviour of adhering to SOPs compliance and health guidelines helped to contain the pandemic. -DNA

About Web Desk

Check Also

Imran Khan defers ECC decision to raise K-Electric power tariff

ISLAMABAD, July 16: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to defer an Economic Coordination …

Powered by Opensky Web Solutions
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved