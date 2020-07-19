Accession to Pakistan Resolution Day observed

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world observed the Accession to Pakistan Day yesterday, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. On 19th July in 1947, genuine representatives of the Kashmiris had unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar. It was in line with the understanding behind the Partition Plan of the British India the Princely States were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries on the basis of contiguity and aspirations of the majority of the people. The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday has said that Kashmiris right of self-determination is recognised by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In connection with Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day, he said: “Under international law, we will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris, as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian govenrment in IOJK. I know that justice will prevail.” The historic resolution called for the Accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims. The development had come almost a month before the creation of two sovereign states of Pakistan and India under the Partition Plan of the British Indian colony on August 14 and 15 respectively, the same year.

As per the understanding behind the Partition Plan, the Princely States were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries. The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan. They took the decision of joining Pakistan to protect their political religious, social, cultural and economic rights, as they were well aware of their fate under Hindus who had deep seated animosity for Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir. However, in October 1947, India had moved its military to occupy Jummu and Kashmir; and volunteers from Pakistan went to Kashmir to fight shoulder to shoulder with their brethren. It was India that took the matter to the UN under Chapter VI of the UN Charter dealing with Pacific Settlement of Disputes; but UNSC gave the Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

Indeed, Indian forces had invaded and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in utter violation of the partition plan and against the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Since then India continues with its policy of ethnic cleansing and hatching conspiracies to alter the demography of the State. In 1947, the Muslims constituted 77% while the Hindu population was 23% of the population. The ratio is now 64.19% to 32.24% due to massive killings and other vile acts like settlement of non-Muslim migrants (Hindus and Sikhs) from Punjab. Indian forces have been resorting to controversial draconian laws like AFSPA, PSA to arbitrarily arrest any individual for an indefinite period. Investigations in several cases have revealed that thousands of Kashmiris have been killed in fake and staged encounters. Most of the time, majority of popular pro-movement leadership is detained or placed under house arrest by security forces using draconian laws.