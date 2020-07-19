Under the SBP scheme 1.214 million 619 employees have been provided employment

ISLAMABAD, July 19: The employment of 1.2 million, 14 thousand, 619 employees has been provided so far under the SBP scheme for job security during the outbreak of Corona virus.

The SBP has introduced the scheme to curb the economic woes and unemployment caused by the Corona Wire. Under the scheme, businesses can avail cheap loans to pay salaries to all types of employees, including permanent, contract and salaried employees.

Under the scheme, companies that do not fire their employees between April 2020 and June 2020 can get loans at 5% interest for three months’ salaries of employees. Institutions listed as active taxpayers will be able to borrow at 4%.

The scheme is giving preference to small businesses which spend up to Rs. 200 million on three months’ wages and salaries. They will be able to get the full amount of financing.

According to the data released by the SBP, 2684 businesses under the scheme till July 3 and the companies applied for loans of more than Rs. 149.53 billion to protect the employment of 14 lakh, 35 thousand, 797 employees.

According to statistics, the SBP approved loan applications of up to Rs. 1 trillion, 23.56 billion and Rs. 5 million from 1980 institutions and companies, thus securing the employment of 1 million, 44 thousand employees.-TLTP