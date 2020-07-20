CPEC is the guarantee of a developed Pakistan Lt Gen(R) Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, July 20: The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that CPEC will revolutionize the construction and development in the country.

The ML-1 project will soon be completed and the network of highways will be laid.

He said that the transport share of railways will increase from 4% to 20% and a large dry port will be set up at the site of Havelian and economic zones will be established.

According to details, a meeting of the Senate CPEC Standing Committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Sherry Rehman.

Briefing the meeting, Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the transmission system of the railways would be replaced under ML-1 project.

ENEC has approved the 7.2 billion ML-1 project and railways transport share will increase from 4% to 20% after the completion of the project.

He said that railway engineers would be trained jointly with Russia, Germany and Britain. The Orange Line train project will also be opened to the public soon.

Replying to a question, Chairman CPEC Authority said that border fencing with Iran was being done and 100 km fence would be erected soon.

Giving further briefing to the committee, he said that Rashkai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would be inaugurated soon. Faisalabad and Dhabeji will also become special economic zones and Mansehra Thakot Motorway will also be opened soon, he added.

Committee Chairperson Sherry Rehman and other senators expressed satisfaction over the briefing of the Chairman CPEC Authority and said that the project was moving in the right direction.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Siraj-ul-Haq also paid rich tributes to Asim Saleem Bajwa. He said that despite the Coronavirus, the Chairman CPEC Authority did not leave any thirst for answers to any question.

The senators from Balochistan also could not remain unimpressed by Asim Saleem Bajwa s interest in the construction and development of Balochistan. – DNA