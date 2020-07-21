Mohammad Amir tests negative for Covid-19

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). On the request of the team management, the PCB decided to send Amir to England following the birth of his second daughter last week. As part of the process, both Amir and Imran underwent their first Covid-19 tests on Monday. The duo requires two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom. Now, their second tests will be conducted on Wednesday, with their expected departures over the weekend.

According to sources, the PCB has already started making their travel arrangements and has given the go-ahead to Amir to start packing for the tour. As soon as Amir will join the squad, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties. The talented pacer, however, has been unable to practice his skills due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to sources, the 28-year-old plans on restarting his bowling practice sessions during the current week. Amir can be a valuable asset in the limited-overs format for the Men in Green if he is inducted into the squad for the series against England.

Playing all three formats was a mistake after comeback

Pakistan’s fast-bowler Mohammad Amir, in an interview with former cricketer Atiquz Zaman, has claimed that it was a mistake to participate in all three formats of the sport after making his comeback. The 28-year-old, who could not play cricket during a five-year ban for spot-fixing, expressed hope of playing cricket for another six years. The pacer advised future cricketers to not make the same mistake as him and pick one or two formats to check their limits. “I made a big mistake by playing all three formats after making a comeback in the national side.I would like to advice future cricketers to not make the same mistake. Everyone should check their limits and get into a good rhythm by first playing in one or two formats. If they believe that they can, only then should they participate in a third format,” Amir said.The left-armer believed that pacers needed to be more careful because a wrong decision could seriously hamper their career. “Pacers need to be more careful. I had problems two years later after making the wrong decision to come back in all formats. I was hit with injuries in 2018. I have restricted myself to white-ball cricket alone due to this reason. I am hopeful that I can extend my career by about five to six years,” he said. The 28-year-old has represented his country in 36 Tests, 61 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 48 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) while picking up 119 wickets, 81 wickets and 59 wickets in each format of the sport respectively.