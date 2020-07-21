NAB’s weakness and shortcomings are hurting the govt: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, July 21: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said that NAB is not a subordinate body of the government.

Speaking on a Private TV Channel Programme , Shafqat Mehmood said that NAB law was enacted under Pervez Musharraf.Even then, allegations were levelled that five years after Musharraf’s rule, the PPP and the PML-N had not changed a word in the previous two governments.

Shafqat Mehmood said that only PTI has tried to change the law of NAB. The people who looted are also saying that we have not done anything. The looters call themselves innocent which affected the whole system.

The Federal Minister said that NAB is not a subordinate body of the government, the weakness and shortcomings of NAB are hurting our government, it is written in our manifesto.

The process of accountability in the country should be transparent. NAB is not under the control of the government. If the FIA had done anything, it would have been responsible.

Talking on the programme, PML-N’s Musaddiq Malik said that the government was being harmed in connection with the NAB, so the ministers would not be arrested.-Agencies