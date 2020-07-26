Corona cases in Pakistan have dropped by 80 per cent: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, July 26: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that the number of corona cases in Pakistan has decreased by 80%.

Dr Zafar Mirza in a briefing to the media during the Press Conference said that the situation regarding Corona in Pakistan is improving. At the international level, the reduction in corona cases in Pakistan is also being acknowledged.

He said that the estimates of international organizations in Pakistan remained stagnant, out of 273,000 diagnosed patients, 237,000 recovered.

Zafar Mirza said that Pakistan now faces two major challenges on Eid and Muharram. Corona will face the challenge during Eid and Muharram.

The Special Health Assistant said that corona cases in Pakistan could increase again. Ignoring the social distance on Eid-ul-Fitr spreads corona, social distance and precautions cannot be ignored.

He said that decisions have to be taken very wisely on Eid-ul-Adha. Preparations for Eid-ul-Adha have been started long ago.-DNAs