ISLAMABAD, July 26: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that government is currently focused on building roads in South Balochistan for better connectivity and socio economic development.

The chairman took to social-networking website Twitter and stated that Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar and Awaran-Bela are in focus for transformation of South Balochistan region.

Earlier, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (Retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced that the second phase of CPEC would create job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

An agreement signing ceremony had held between CPEC Authority and Chinese companies in Taxila. Asif Saleem Bajwa had elaborated the phase-II of the mage project has been started, which will provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the construction work of Mansehra-Thahkot motorway had been completed. He said the motorway would be open for traffic very soon. “Mansehra-Thahkot is part of the Hazara motorway, that is a 180 kilometer controlled-access motorway linking the Burhan Interchange near with Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, Battagram, and Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” he stated. DNA