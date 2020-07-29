A phenomenon noticeable throughout history, regardless of place or period is the pursuit by governments, of policies, contrary to their own interests. Mankind makes poorer performance of govt than of any other human activity. WRITES HISTORIAN TUCHMAN AT START OF HER “March of Folly”.

29 July, 2020

In governance, wisdom which may be defined as the exercise of judgment acting on experience, common sense and available information, is less operative and more frustrated than it should be: Writes great historian Barbara Tuchman at the start of her famous book THE MARCH OF FOLLY.

29 July, 2020