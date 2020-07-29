NAB turns flawed investigation into reference, says Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, July 29: The Supreme Court in an order has expressed anger over the accountability body and said that the reason for the delay in the decisions of the NAB reference is the NAB itself, NAB turns the investigation based on defects into a reference.

According to details, NAB chairman Javed Iqbal had given reasons to the Supreme Court regarding delay in decisions of corruption references in accountability courts, and said that decision on corruption cases is not possible in 30 days. Are insufficient

Today, a three-member bench, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, issued an order in a case related to irregularities in construction of Lakhra Power Plant, in which a bench of the Supreme Court said that the delay in decisions of NAB reference was due to NAB itself.

The NAB has neither the capacity nor the experience of inquiry and investigation, there is no criterion for reviewing the inquiry in NAB, the investigation based on defects is turned into reference.-Agencies