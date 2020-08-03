Smart lock down! Has it worked?

For more than 4 months there has been a slanging match between the federal and the provincial government of Sind as to how best can covid-19 be fought? Would complete lock down be a better option or is smart lock down a better remedy to the problem? Both these governments have been working at cross purposes in the matter.Time, perhaps, has now come for the people to decide for themselves as to which of these two strategies has succeeded? Prima facie, the option of smart lock down with observance of SOPs seems to be working. If it has failed at some places i.t was only because of violations of the SOPs. The pandemic, however, is by no means over. It can raise its ugly head if due precautions were not taken in the next one month or so.

Did the Punjab government carry out necessary homework and take into confidence all sections of society into confidence before tabling the Tahaffuz-Bunyad Islam bill in the provincial assembly? It seems that it hasn’t, otherwise, there would have been no hullabaloo over it in the media forcing the Governor of the province to refer it to the standing committee of the Assembly for having a relook at it. The question is what was the big deal in presenting such a bill of sensitive nature at a time when Moharram is round the corner? In the same manner, the undue haste shown in passing an ordinance by the government in Kalbhushan’ case is also not understandable. Persons like him don’t derserve any leniency. They must get their just deserts.