5th August to be observed as Black Day

On 5th August, Kashmiris will observe the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 by Modi government, as the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has given a call for complete strike in occupied Kashmir. In a statement, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum felicitating the Muslims on the occasion of Eid urged the Kashmiri people to observe the 5th August as Black Day. It deplored that on 5th August, last year, the Indian government in violation of international law and UN resolutions scrapped Kashmir’s special status and placed it under military siege. Meanwhile, Indian troops barged into residential houses, assaulted the inmates and ransacked the household goods after an Indian soldier was critically injured in an attack in Drubgam area of Pulwama the other day. Pakistan has also declared to observe the day as Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Last year on 5th August, India revoked Article 370, and political analysts presaged that with the abolition of the said Article of the Constitution 10 states other than Jammu and Kashmir which enjoy special category status could be more volatile than the Jammu and Kashmir. These are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand. Having witnessed the plight of people of Kashmir and the acts of barbarism and atrocities perpetrated on the people of Kashmir, these states do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As regards externally, almost all smaller neighboring countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan who have been wary of India’s posturing, urge for expansionism and domination at one time or another. However, they feel emboldened after Indian troops’ humiliation at the hands of Chinese soldiers in a standoff at India-China border at Ladakh.

Internal situation in India is also grim. Nagaland, which has had an uneasy relationship with the mainland, is the most volatile state, as it is unhappy over the promises made by National Democratic Alliance in the Naga Peace Accord of 2015 that remain unfulfilled, and the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. With The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the government had planned to change the definition of illegal migrants. The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 15, 2016, sought to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to provide citizenship to illegal migrants, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who belong to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian religion. Last year, the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed by the upper house of parliament by 125 votes to 105 on 11 December. It had been cleared by the lower house two days earlier.

In Nagaland, almost entire countryside is controlled by the rebels, and government’s writ is seen in the cities only during the day, but at night the rebels rule the roost. Many say that writ of the government is confined to state capital Kohima, and the rebels have parallel administration in Nagaland and the Naga-dominated areas in neighboring Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Rebel groups have for several decades imposed taxes in the name of “national work”, interfered in politics and elections, and gave verdicts on family and farmland disputes. Though Nagaland has special provisions under Article 371A following the creation of the state of Nagaland, insurgency continued under the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN). In Mizoram, former Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lal Thanhawla, made his position on the developments in Jammu and Kashmir clear through a tweet on August 5, 2020.

He tweeted: “It has become a threat to states like Mizoram, Nagaland & Arunachal which are protected by the Constitution. When 35A and 370 have been repealed, Article 371G, which safeguards the interests and existence of lesser tribals of Mizoram is under severe threat.” Importantly, with the creation of Ladakh as a Union Territory bifurcated from J&K, the demand from the five districts of Nagaland – Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak – for a separate state of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ has received a fillip. In 2016, addressing a public rally in Tuensang, Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (North East) at the Union home ministry had said that the demand of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) for a separate state appears genuine. Thus revocation of Article 370 will have a domino effect and destabilize India.