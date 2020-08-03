Yet Another Man Of Destiny!

The man who has put life back into the ‘laboriously’ breathing body of Pakistan’s politics happens not to be a politician. Perhaps he may never land or end up in our country’s political arena. But it is unlikely that his influence on the direction, Pakistan’s politics takes is going to be less than phenomenal. Perhaps that influence is already so strongly visible and emphatic, that the traditional politicians of the country who are known to provide political leadership when it is not being provided by the Military, may already be having some sleepless nights.

The man I am referring to happens to be none other than ‘the grounded’ Chief Justice of Pakistan, whose future is hanging in balance—waiting for the Supreme Court’s judgment—to be clearly shaped.

Whatever declaration, the APC has adopted unanimously or with near-unanimity, at its London moot, or whatever map of Pakistan’s political future may have been drawn on the screen of President Pervez Musharraf’s mind, the central factor that is going to be decisive in the shaping of our future scenario, will be the Judgment that the apex court of the country may arrive at, and pass, regarding the Chief Justice’s petition.

As a result of this judgment, the country’s highest ranked judge may or may not find himself on the bench again. There is no third possibility or probability. In either case, his influence on the shaping of the people’s loyalties and dreams in the months to follow is going to be so great, the historians are going to declare it ‘decisive’.

One has not to be a politician to influence a nation’s political scenario, landscape or destiny. One can be a poet, a thinker or a judge. All that he requires is ‘magical power’ to rule the passions of the masses who have been wandering in wilderness. This ‘magical power’ has already been demonstrated in no uncertain way. It is unlikely not to demonstrate itself more and more emphatically in the times to come.

The unborn tomorrow may well be taking shape in the vision of this unmistakable man of destiny.