Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed with national zeal to expose real face of India: Syed Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, August 3: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed on August 5 with national zeal to expose the real face of India.

Talking to the media here at the unveiling ceremony of special postal stamp in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal along with Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed, he said after its illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir last year, India laid its military siege and intensified tensions in the region. He urged the masses to hoist the flags of both Pakistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir atop their homes on the day to tell the world that the Kashmiris were not alone in their just struggle, rather the entire Pakistani nation was supporting them. – APP