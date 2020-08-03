NAB welcomes the amendments to the NAB Ordinance 1999 for transparent accountability

ISLAMABAD, August 3: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that it welcomes the amendments to the NAB Ordinance 1999 for transparent accountability.

According to the NAB statement, a meeting was held at NAB headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman Javed Iqbal in which the overall performance of NAB was reviewed. The meeting considered the July 30 report of Transparency International Pakistan.

The statement said that Chairman Transparency International said that NAB’s performance was better than ever. NAB has played an important role in curbing corruption. NAB has recovered Rs 466 billion from corrupt elements since its inception.

According to the statement, in 1999, Pakistan’s CPI score was 22 out of 100, Pakistan was ranked 87th out of 99, while in 2019, Pakistan’s CPI score was 32 out of 100. And ranked 120th out of 180 countries. Performance was compared in 2016 to 27 South Asian anti-corruption agencies.

The statement said that the performance indicators of NAB are much better than those of other countries. FIA, NAB performance is more effective than provincial anti-corruption agencies. We welcome the amendments to NAB Ordinance 1999 for transparent accountability.

The statement further said that Pakistan had signed the UNCOC Convention against Corruption on August 9, 2007. The President of Pakistan has empowered the NAB under Article 6 to take steps to curb corruption.

NAB to provide global support for anti-corruption initiatives Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has 51 years of judicial experience. Javed Iqbal is the first Chairman NAB to be the Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.-PR