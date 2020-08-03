This is Fajr of Muzdalfa1999. There is only one toilet. A long queue. I am at the very end in L shape. A young Egyptian spots me. Walks upto me. Takes me close to toilet to make me stand in his position. Then walks back to my position. My white hair have worked. This is brotherhood.

30 July, 2020

Why do I have faith that after all hiccups twists turns& heartbreaks Imran Khan will be the man to lead Pakistan into a Golden age? Because he has faith in Allah; his soul is Muslim; his heart is Muslim & his dreams are Muslim. He is at his best when he is advised only by his soul.

01 August, 2020

Huge disappointments await those in weeks to come who have been weaving stories after stories in support of their vicious Imran-bashing campaign hoping that sustained propaganda would ensure the fall of IK. The opposition stalwarts are likely to suffer eight more Imran Khan years.

03 August, 2020