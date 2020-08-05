FM WRITES LETTER TO THE SECURITY COUNCIL Political map of Pakistan made it clear that Kashmir is ours: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, August 5: Regarding Kashmir, the Foreign Minister has said that India has not fulfilled its promise made to the Security Council.

According to details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the voice of Kashmir at the international level, inshallah Kashmir will become Pakistan.

He said that India had not fulfilled its promise made to the Security Council, adding that Pakistan’s political map made it clear that Kashmir is ours.

The Foreign Minister said that Imran Khan’s government had raised the voice of Kashmir at the international level and would liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written a letter to the Security Council on the one-year anniversary of India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir, informing it of India’s human rights violations.

The text of the letter said that India was trying to change the proportion of population in Kashmir and India intensified the violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The letter said that Indian measures pose a threat to regional and global peace, military siege in occupied Kashmir, internet and communication blackout continues. It should be noted that one year after the unilateral, cruel and illegal Indian initiative on August 5 last year, Occupied Kashmir, Azad Kashmir and Pakistan are celebrating “Exploitation Day” today. In this regard, a minute of silence will be observed throughout Pakistan today, and the Modi government will be condemned around the world for taking away the special status of Occupied Kashmir and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.-TLTP