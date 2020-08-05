IT IS NOT AN ENVIABLE DISTINCTION MR PRESIDENT!

Do you know sir, you are now holder of a distinction that is unlikely to make you feel comfortable with yourself for the rest of your life—unless of course you succeed in staging a dramatic comeback in the esteem of your fellow countrymen through some epoch-making achievement of heroic proportions?

I am sure you know.

Yet you may not be aware of it. Or you may not have given it a conscious thought.

It is however time now for you to think about this unenviable distinction you have earned over almost nine years since you were given the command of Pakistan army.

Because of the decisions you have taken, either in pursuit of the strategies formed and adopted by you, or in response to certain events or challenges, more soldiers and civilians belonging to this beloved homeland of ours have been killed in combat or operation or assault, than in any other era.

The first of your major decisions resulted in Kargil operation. It might have had a grand objective or goal before it. But did it end in any significant result except the loss of some very precious lives? It is hard for a person like me who supported ‘the offensive’—body and soul— in 1999, to raise this question. Yet the facts of history have to be treated as facts of history.

The other major decision you took was to become an active ally of America in the so-called War on Terrorism. All your decisions since then have been offshoots of that crucial decision of yours. Putting aside the merits and de-merits of that decision, let us keep in mind only the blood-curdling price that Muslims of this land and this region have paid in blood. From WANA to Waziristan to the Red Mosque in Islamabad there is a long trail of blood.

This is not an accusation Mr President. I do not belong to the camp of your foes and adversaries.

This is just an effort on the part of a shocked citizen of Pakistan to draw your attention to a morbid historic truth. You have presided over this nation’s destiny in its bloodiest times. And you can’t find any escape from the responsibility of all the blood that has been spilled all around, since you took command. Haven’t you made all the related decisions? The fact that your own life has been targeted so often as a result of your policies gives the whole scenario a tinge of irony.

You have not run out of options yet. The option of taking a new birth still remains wide open. By taking a new birth, you certainly can add a new chapter to our history — a chapter that will make us forget all the blood that has been spilled in your times because of your decisions.