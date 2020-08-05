Modi’s fascist policies having ideologies of Nazis have been unveiled: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, August 5: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that due to the effective measures taken by the incumbent government Kashmir has become the focal point of the world attention and the government will continue to raise the issue of Kashmir at every world forum.

He was addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed blunder on 5th of August last year. He said that Modi won election overwhelmingly on the basis of hatred against Pakistan and Hindutva card.

He said that revocation of special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir was as part of Modi’s election agenda, which he implemented after winning the election. The Prime Minister said that Narendra Modi was hesitant to revoke the special status of IIOK in his last tenure.

Prime Minister said that Modi’s move to revoke special constitutional status of Kashmir was based on four assumptions including pleasing his Hindu base, Pakistan will remain silent on the Indian move, the world power will not challenge his move and people of Kashmir will not retaliate and will be subdued by the use of force and massive troop deployment in the occupied territory.

Imran Khan said that India was under the false presumptions that its 800 thousand troops deployed in the occupied territory, terror being spread by the RSS terrorists and putting innocent people behind the bars will make the people of the occupied territory silent.

Prime Minister said that Modi committed a strategic blunder and he failed because Pakistan did not remain silent on the Indian move and atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people.

He said that he personally took the important world leaders, including US President Donald Trump into confidence over the Kashmir situation and effectively used media to expose Modi’s fascist policies having ideologies similar to Nazis.

Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s campaign in media and taking world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron into confidence yielded positive results and now Kashmir has become a focal point of the world.

Due to the effective campaign, the European Parliament and British Parliament hold discussions on the Kashmir, Pakistani diaspora are holding demonstrations to highlight the Kashmir cause.

The Prime Minister said that due to the effective policies of his government, Indian occupation forces could not commit atrocities on the Kashmiri people to a scale on which they wanted.

He said that the western media used to portray India a better country than Pakistan but during the last one year and Pakistan’s image has improved due to effective policies of his government.

Imran Khan said that India’s designs in Kashmir have failed to break the spirit of the people of Kashmir and the Kashmiri people have become more resilient and valiant in the face of heightened restrictions and atrocities.

He assured the people of Kashmir and the lawmakers that his government will raise the issue of Kashmir at every forum. He said that now no pro-Indian Kashmiri leader can be successful because there is resentment among Kashmiris.

He said that the pro-India Kashmiri leaders Farooq Abdullah have now become convinced that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was right and that they were deceived.

He said that the situation in the IIOK will further deteriorate as Indian has been trapped in the blind alley. He said that the opposition march and Coronvirus pandemic have created hurdles in the government’s efforts to highlight the Kashmir cause but the government is committed to continue to highlight the issue.

Talking about the release of new political map of Pakistan, he said that it is an important step and is aimed at telling the world that Kashmir is a disputed territory and its fate is yet to be decided according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said that it was imperative to release the map to counter India as it has shown Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as part of its territory. He said the new political map will educate the youth about the true status of Kashmir.

Prime Minister announced that renowned Kashmiri leader will be honored and decorated with Nisihan-e-Pakistan. He said that those nations which never accept defeat cannot be defeated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan has so much potential that no other country has in the world but Pakistanis do not have idea of this potential. Pakistan developed fast in 1960s but gradually its progressed slowed down and the country’s economy dilapidated. However we should not be disappointed over the situation. -DNA