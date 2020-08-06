Imran Khan is spot on. No nuclear war is imaginable by any sane person. The conventional war has its unaffordable costs. Can only be fought in defense. The best way to defeat Modi’s India is to expose and attack the barbaric Hindutva Ideology that India has now openly embraced.

06 August, 2020

Division of India now should be Pakistan’s strategic goal and not campaigning for Solution Through Talks. Such Talks will never be held. Ghaznavi/ Ghauri spirit is the need of the hour. Modism has to be gunned down. It cannot be contained through appeasement.

06 August, 2020