Misbah lauds ‘very attractive package’ Shadab Khan

Pakistan’s head coach-cum-chief selector Misbahul Haq believes that all-rounder Shadab Khan’s inclusion in the lineup has improved the balance of his side.

While speaking to reporters at the end of second day’s play, Misbah praised Shadab after his crucial 45-run knock in the first innings of the Manchester Test against England.

“For a long time, we struggled to find the right combination for the team,” Misbah said. “We were either a bowler or a batsman short, Looking at Shadab in these conditions, we thought there might be some help to the spinner. He’s already got three fifties in Test matches, and he’d batted really well in England.

“The way he batted in the practice games also gave us belief he could excel in that role. That was the reason, and we also know he’s an excellent fielder, so he’s a very attractive package as a whole. He gives us a lot of balance in our team once he’s there at 7,” he added.

Misbah also spoke about opener Shan Masood’s ‘special’ 156-run knock, which helped Pakistan post a competitive total, 326, in the first innings.

“It was an excellent performance, especially against that seam attack. He [Masood] showed application and his hard work paid off,” he said.

“He is very committed and that showed in this innings. He has now proved himself in England. It’s not just a hundred but a big hundred. A hundred and we would have been in trouble but 150 was something special,” he further stated.